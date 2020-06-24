Join Us.

State of Hardware is a weekly newsletter that evaluates hardware’s impact on our society through the lenses of privacy, sovereignty, and freedom.

Instead of talking about camera performance and screen quality, we look at the big picture. Do Apple devices really give users privacy? How is innovation being restricted in today’s mobile phone duopoly? What are the privacy implications of Amazon’s new palm scanners?

I hope this newsletter pushes you to reflect on the state of our hardware. I hope it inspires society to abandon our current Orwellian path and instead embrace privacy, sovereignty, and freedom through open hardware.

Best,

– Zach and the Foundation Devices team

Zach Herbert is Cofounder and CEO of Foundation Devices, a new startup working to build the open hardware foundation for Bitcoin and the decentralized Internet. Learn more about Foundation Devices and follow Zach on Twitter and LinkedIn.