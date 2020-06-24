State of Hardware
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
About
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 3
In this final post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to content is an anticompetitive slippery slope.
Zach Herbert
19 hr ago
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 2
In this second post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to hardware and accessories curtails innovation and human creativity.
Zach Herbert
Nov 29
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 1.5
In this follow-up to last week's post on Apple's approach to software and services, we discuss Apple's macOS privacy scandal and the new App Store poli…
Zach Herbert
Nov 22
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 1
In this first post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to software and services curtails innovation and human creativity.
Zach Herbert
Nov 11
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
6
Share
Welcome.
We tech nerds are inundated with information about the latest devices. Camera quality, battery life, processor speed, screen quality, and so on. It’s t…
Zach Herbert
Oct 16
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
© 2020 Foundation Devices, Inc.. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts