State of Hardware

In this final post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to content is an anticompetitive slippery slope.
Zach Herbert
19 hr ago
In this second post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to hardware and accessories curtails innovation and human creativity.
Zach Herbert
Nov 29
In this follow-up to last week's post on Apple's approach to software and services, we discuss Apple's macOS privacy scandal and the new App Store poli…
Zach Herbert
Nov 22
In this first post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to software and services curtails innovation and human creativity.
Zach Herbert
Nov 11 6
We tech nerds are inundated with information about the latest devices. Camera quality, battery life, processor speed, screen quality, and so on. It’s t…
Zach Herbert
Oct 16
