State of Hardware

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Sovereign Hardware and Free Speech
The Apple-Google mobile duopoly is beginning to moderate our speech within apps. It's time to start exploring sovereign hardware.
Jan 11, 2021
•
Zach Herbert
8
December 2020
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 3
In this final post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to content is an anticompetitive slippery slope.
Dec 6, 2020
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Zach Herbert
4
3
November 2020
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 2
In this second post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to hardware and accessories curtails innovation and human creativity.
Nov 29, 2020
•
Zach Herbert
6
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 1.5
In this follow-up to last week's post on Apple's approach to software and services, we discuss Apple's macOS privacy scandal and the new App Store…
Nov 22, 2020
•
Zach Herbert
4
Falling out of Love with Apple, Part 1
In this first post of a three-part series, we discuss how Apple's approach to software and services curtails innovation and human creativity.
Nov 11, 2020
•
Zach Herbert
7
7
October 2020
Welcome.
We tech nerds are inundated with information about the latest devices. Camera quality, battery life, processor speed, screen quality, and so on. It’s…
Oct 16, 2020
•
Zach Herbert
1
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